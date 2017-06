Re: Best Degreaser to use before painting Krylon fusion for plastic says no prep or undercoat required but they all say that .

I would scuff the surface with a hard plastic scourer or some glass paper just to get some grip for the paint and then wash it down by scrubbing it with a stiff bristle brush and with car wash detergent in warm water . Rinse and wipe it off well with warm water and dry it well use cloths that don't drop lint on the surface .

You have to be careful of using any kind of solvent or products with solvents just in case it attacks the stock surface badly . If you do use any proprietory solvent product try it on a small spot first and see if it's ok .