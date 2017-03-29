Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Bear armament
Bear armament
03-29-2017, 01:47 PM
justinc68
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: central pa
Posts: 62
Bear armament
Ordered an xlr chasis ftom bear armament in january.
I was quoted 4 week turn around time. It's now pushing 8 weeks. Emailed them and haven't heard back. Also their listed phone number doesn't work.
Does anyone have any information? Have they gone out of business?
Thanks for any help!
Justin
