Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Gunsmithing
Reload this Page Bear armament
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Bear armament
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-29-2017, 01:47 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: central pa
Posts: 62
Bear armament
Ordered an xlr chasis ftom bear armament in january.

I was quoted 4 week turn around time. It's now pushing 8 weeks. Emailed them and haven't heard back. Also their listed phone number doesn't work.

Does anyone have any information? Have they gone out of business?

Thanks for any help!

Justin
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Muzzle brake | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:23 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC