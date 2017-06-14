Re: Bead blasting a blues rifle

Not a good idea. The barrel and action are made of chrome moly and will start rusting immediately. If bead blasted it needs to be coated with Ceracoat or Gun Coat or something like those two.

"Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face. 1993 graduate Montgomery Community College 2yr. gunsmithing program