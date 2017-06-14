Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Gunsmithing
Reload this Page Bead blasting a blues rifle
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Bead blasting a blues rifle
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-14-2017, 04:41 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Charles Town WV
Posts: 89
Bead blasting a blues rifle
I have a Remington 700, action and barrel are blued. Gun is pretty rusty. Can I be adblast/Sandblast to remove the bluing. Will I not have just a stainless receiver and barrel at that point. Any pros or cons to doing this. What would I put on the bare metal to prevent it from rusting. I was planning on putting some type of coating on it.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-14-2017, 06:26 AM
SPONSOR
  
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: on the Southern Plains
Posts: 1,981
Re: Bead blasting a blues rifle
Not a good idea. The barrel and action are made of chrome moly and will start rusting immediately. If bead blasted it needs to be coated with Ceracoat or Gun Coat or something like those two.
__________________
"Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face. 1993 graduate Montgomery Community College 2yr. gunsmithing program
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-14-2017, 09:41 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,907
Re: Bead blasting a blues rifle
Quote:
Originally Posted by shortgrass View Post
Not a good idea. The barrel and action are made of chrome moly and will start rusting immediately. If bead blasted it needs to be coated with Ceracoat or Gun Coat or something like those two.
Immediately for sure. I had a rifle in for Cerakote and the shop blasted it before coating , but had a family emergency. He returned two days later and found rust on the chromoly action/barrel here in dry Arizona.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Remage barrel | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:55 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC