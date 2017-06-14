Bead blasting a blues rifle

I have a Remington 700, action and barrel are blued. Gun is pretty rusty. Can I be adblast/Sandblast to remove the bluing. Will I not have just a stainless receiver and barrel at that point. Any pros or cons to doing this. What would I put on the bare metal to prevent it from rusting. I was planning on putting some type of coating on it.
Not a good idea. The barrel and action are made of chrome moly and will start rusting immediately. If bead blasted it needs to be coated with Ceracoat or Gun Coat or something like those two.
Immediately for sure. I had a rifle in for Cerakote and the shop blasted it before coating , but had a family emergency. He returned two days later and found rust on the chromoly action/barrel here in dry Arizona.
