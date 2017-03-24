Barrel Threading For Brake Install

My best friend shoots a Browning A bolt .338 WM and was looking at threading the barrel for installing a brake.
From the research he has done a .338 needs a minimum barrel thickness of .670 so the brake will have enough shoulder to back it up when you tighten it. His barrel measures .610 an inch back from the crown.
So the question is, is there any option for a break on a barrel with a slimmer than recommended profile? Does anyone make a break that will torque against the crown instead of the shoulder?
I am pretty sure a clamp on break is not part of his plan.
He could run a 9/16x24 brake but it won't leave much of a shoulder to butt against and if he takes it on and off a bunch the timing will be off (if it's a brake that needs timed). Another option is to have it threaded extra long in 9/16x24 and make a locking nut to tighten against the brake, kind of like a Savage barrel nut. Some brakes do have shoulders inside that could be used to tighten against the crown but I'd want to make sure the crown was recut with the thread to make sure it's square.