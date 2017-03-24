Barrel Threading For Brake Install My best friend shoots a Browning A bolt .338 WM and was looking at threading the barrel for installing a brake.



From the research he has done a .338 needs a minimum barrel thickness of .670 so the brake will have enough shoulder to back it up when you tighten it. His barrel measures .610 an inch back from the crown.



So the question is, is there any option for a break on a barrel with a slimmer than recommended profile? Does anyone make a break that will torque against the crown instead of the shoulder?



I am pretty sure a clamp on break is not part of his plan.



Thanks for your input.