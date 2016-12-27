     close
Barrel fluting
Unread 12-27-2016, 06:16 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 94
Barrel fluting
About how much weight doesn't it take out of a barrel I have a brick I think number 5 and it's a little front end heavy
    Unread 12-27-2016, 06:46 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2010
    Posts: 150
    Re: Barrel fluting
    I recently had an Encore barrel done that is a 24" Bull Barrel and I think we did 6-7 flutes? Shaved about a pound off!
