Barrel fluting
Barrel fluting
12-27-2016, 06:16 PM
Cricket
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 94
Barrel fluting
About how much weight doesn't it take out of a barrel I have a brick I think number 5 and it's a little front end heavy
12-27-2016, 06:46 PM
frostop
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2010
Posts: 150
Re: Barrel fluting
I recently had an Encore barrel done that is a 24" Bull Barrel and I think we did 6-7 flutes? Shaved about a pound off!
