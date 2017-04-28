Any cerakote masters, I need fast help, PLEASE

Neither here nor there at this point.

The background for the emergency is that this is for our sons college graduation build we were doing for him and his school colors are blue and silver, so the build was to incorporate those colors with some additional embroidery goodies to go along with the weapon.

Attached is what we ended up with and I have just barely any time to try and get a color match done and over to the laser engraver and then back to finalize the build before graduation ceremonies.



The color shown on the Ring half and the bottom metal is H169 Cerakote Sky Blue, obviously not an option



The embroidery sample shown is Royal Blue and that is what we are looking to match with the cerakote.



Two questions;



We still desire as close as a match as we can find to Royal Blue, so I'm looking for help on a suggestion for a better color match? Royal Blue is still our intent.

And as important, is anyone willing to do the recoat AND do it relatively quickly with as close a match to Royal Blue as can be?

H E L P, either or both issues, please.



http://i.imgur.com/ZiSyHcy.jpg



http://i.imgur.com/dFcY0qv.jpg Evening all, I just received our bottom metal and front ring sample that was to be on its way to be laser engraved upon arrival to me, and we have been bitten by the online color swatch choice made. Our desire was to be as close to Royal Blue as possible. The color we ended up with is no where near the online swatch and product pictures on the Cerakote site.Neither here nor there at this point.The background for the emergency is that this is for our sons college graduation build we were doing for him and his school colors are blue and silver, so the build was to incorporate those colors with some additional embroidery goodies to go along with the weapon.Attached is what we ended up with and I have just barely any time to try and get a color match done and over to the laser engraver and then back to finalize the build before graduation ceremonies.The color shown on the Ring half and the bottom metal is H169 Cerakote Sky Blue, obviously not an optionThe embroidery sample shown is Royal Blue and that is what we are looking to match with the cerakote.Two questions;We still desire as close as a match as we can find to Royal Blue, so I'm looking for help on a suggestion for a better color match? Royal Blue is still our intent.And as important, is anyone willing to do the recoat AND do it relatively quickly with as close a match to Royal Blue as can be?H E L P, either or both issues, please. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



