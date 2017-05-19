Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Gunsmithing
Reload this Page Action Puller for Removing Actions During Bedding
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Action Puller for Removing Actions During Bedding
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-19-2017, 11:09 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: ND
Posts: 2,802
Action Puller for Removing Actions During Bedding
Hey everyone, its been awhile! Im trying to gauge how much interest there is in a high quality, 100% CNC machined action puller for removing actions from the stock during bedding. All components except for the base would be made out of steel, the base would be machined out of billet 6061 aluminum. The design pulls the action straight out of the stock and keeps you from having to try to pound it out with the 5 lb "universal wrench" and risking chipping the fresh bedding. The base sits on the edges of the stock and the long rod slides into the action raceway. There is a C-shaped bracket that pulls up the rod when the handle is turned, with a needle thrust bearing on the handle/base interface to keep things running smooth. How much interest is there and at what price? I have a rough idea of what i would need to charge but i want to see what the market is before i start making prototypes and throwing numbers around. Take care!
Riley
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Action Puller for Removing Actions During Bedding-capture-action.png  
__________________

I'm 18
"Firearms are second only to the Constitution in importance; they are the peoples' liberty's teeth."
~George Washington

"The only advantage a light rifle has is weight, all other advantages go to the heavy rifle."
~ JE Custom

Biggest fail of 2014 so far... http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...ea-ftf-128972/

My guess on W3P .308 230 Grain Bullet: G1 .740-.755
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-20-2017, 12:19 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 270
Re: Action Puller for Removing Actions During Bedding
The base sits on the stock. Does this mean the force needed to pop the action out is applied to the stock where the base contacts it? Wouldn't it damage the stock at the contact points?
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-20-2017, 02:17 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 907
Re: Action Puller for Removing Actions During Bedding
If the bedding is done correctly with the right amount of clearance taped and some left over compound monitored to see when it's hard enough , the action should come out easily . If you had to pound one out you did something wrong .
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Muzzle break threading 300 win mag | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:21 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC