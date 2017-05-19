Action Puller for Removing Actions During Bedding and risking chipping the fresh bedding. The base sits on the edges of the stock and the long rod slides into the action raceway. There is a C-shaped bracket that pulls up the rod when the handle is turned, with a needle thrust bearing on the handle/base interface to keep things running smooth. How much interest is there and at what price? I have a rough idea of what i would need to charge but i want to see what the market is before i start making prototypes and throwing numbers around. Take care!

Riley Hey everyone, its been awhile! Im trying to gauge how much interest there is in a high quality, 100% CNC machined action puller for removing actions from the stock during bedding. All components except for the base would be made out of steel, the base would be machined out of billet 6061 aluminum. The design pulls the action straight out of the stock and keeps you from having to try to pound it out with the 5 lb "universal wrench"and risking chipping the fresh bedding. The base sits on the edges of the stock and the long rod slides into the action raceway. There is a C-shaped bracket that pulls up the rod when the handle is turned, with a needle thrust bearing on the handle/base interface to keep things running smooth. How much interest is there and at what price? I have a rough idea of what i would need to charge but i want to see what the market is before i start making prototypes and throwing numbers around. Take care!Riley Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



I'm 18

"Firearms are second only to the Constitution in importance; they are the peoples' liberty's teeth."

~George Washington



"The only advantage a light rifle has is weight, all other advantages go to the heavy rifle."

~ JE Custom



Biggest fail of 2014 so far... http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...ea-ftf-128972/



My guess on W3P .308 230 Grain Bullet: G1 .740-.755 __________________I'm 18"The only advantage a light rifle has is weight, all other advantages go to the heavy rifle."~ JE CustomBiggest fail of 2014 so far...My guess on W3P .308 230 Grain Bullet: G1 .740-.755