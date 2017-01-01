     close
Ackley improved dimmension questions
01-01-2017, 03:12 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 6
Ackley improved dimmension questions
Hey guys, I have some questions about Ackley Improved chamber vs resizing die dimensions. I have been scouring the internet half heartedly for several years on this topic, but have not been able to find exactly what I'm looking for. I have a 260 rem., and have heard terrific things about the 260 AI, which has led me to strongly consider adopting this chamber for the 260's next barrel. I am a stickler on money however, so here is my question. Can a 260 AI chamber reamer be used to cut only the AI shoulder into my resizing die? I saw somewhere that a resizing reamer is supposed to be .002-.004" tighter than the chamber reamer, but if its just the shoulder being cut, will it matter?(I forgot to mention that this could be a stupid question So, my financial advantage would be not buying new dies, and only buying one or two reamers(rough and finish?). Am I just wasting my time and money? I am a prospective gunsmithing student, and am hoping to attend Trinidad State next year and get a professional education in the art, but I can't wait that long to get this info. I guess what I'm saying is that I have Zero experience with reamers, and very little knowledge to accommodate, so I may need a little more explanation than the average individual. Any info would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks,

varminthunter98
    01-01-2017, 05:09 PM
    Edd
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2011
    Location: Tulsa
    Posts: 2,115
    Re: Ackley improved dimmension questions
    so here is my question. Can a 260 AI chamber reamer be used to cut only the AI shoulder into my resizing die?
    No it can't. How are you going to insert the reamer far enough into the die to make the shoulder contact without reaming the whole die? If you are going to buy two reamers, you could make one of them a resize reamer. You probably won't be able to cut the die with it either because the die will be too hard. So you would have to buy a die blank to use. By the time you get all that done you will probably have spent more than the correct dies would cost.
    01-01-2017, 05:15 PM
    SPONSOR
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2010
    Location: on the Southern Plains
    Posts: 1,888
    Re: Ackley improved dimmension questions
    And you don't need a roughing reamer, unless you're going into production... Edd is correct, buy a finish reamer and the proper set of dies. Costs less in the long run..... Always costs more to turn one thing into another, as you suggest.
    "Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face. 1993 graduate Montgomery Community College 2yr. gunsmithing program
