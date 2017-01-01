Ackley improved dimmension questions So, my financial advantage would be not buying new dies, and only buying one or two reamers(rough and finish?). Am I just wasting my time and money? I am a prospective gunsmithing student, and am hoping to attend Trinidad State next year and get a professional education in the art, but I can't wait that long to get this info. I guess what I'm saying is that I have Zero experience with reamers, and very little knowledge to accommodate, so I may need a little more explanation than the average individual. Any info would be greatly appreciated.



Thanks,



varminthunter98 Hey guys, I have some questions about Ackley Improved chamber vs resizing die dimensions. I have been scouring the internet half heartedly for several years on this topic, but have not been able to find exactly what I'm looking for. I have a 260 rem., and have heard terrific things about the 260 AI, which has led me to strongly consider adopting this chamber for the 260's next barrel. I am a stickler on money however, so here is my question. Can a 260 AI chamber reamer be used to cut only the AI shoulder into my resizing die? I saw somewhere that a resizing reamer is supposed to be .002-.004" tighter than the chamber reamer, but if its just the shoulder being cut, will it matter?(I forgot to mention that this could be a stupid questionSo, my financial advantage would be not buying new dies, and only buying one or two reamers(rough and finish?). Am I just wasting my time and money? I am a prospective gunsmithing student, and am hoping to attend Trinidad State next year and get a professional education in the art, but I can't wait that long to get this info. I guess what I'm saying is that I have Zero experience with reamers, and very little knowledge to accommodate, so I may need a little more explanation than the average individual. Any info would be greatly appreciated.Thanks,varminthunter98