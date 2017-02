7x57 Mauser Hi fellas, I have my dad's custom small ring 7x57 Mauser, it's been popping the primpers about half way out of the case. So the gunsmith told me the best way to fix it is to take the barrel off, set it back about .006 of an inch and rechamber it. I enjoy shooting and hunting with this rifle because it was my dad's and I don't want it screwed up. So question is will this work what will this do to the bolt lugs and bolt face.