Re: 7mm question/problem Quote: earl1704 Originally Posted by The gunsmith choose the barrell I trusted his expertise, the 1:10 twist is supposed to be OK for a berger 168 gr bullet but the Winchester 175 gr did not have a twist rate on the box. I did tell the gunsmith I wanted to shoot long range 1000 yds or less mostly at metal gongs. I do hunt however and would have liked to shoot heavier bullets 200 or 220 gr.

The twist not stabilizing the bullets seems to be correct but again I ask why? Berger says on the box 1:10 would be ok for a 168 gr classic hunter VLD but no heavier of a bullet, my handloads are well within specs. I have loaded for many years and load to very tight tolerances.

I would have liked a 1:9 or faster twist but that's a discussion I will have (very loudly) with the gunsmith.

Is the barrel just bad and it there a way to tell?

Nobody makes a 200 or 220gr 7mm bullet other than the old wildcat and Alco bullets. Also I would measure the bore of the barrel it almost sounds like its 30cal. It should at least be close enough with a 1-10" twist to not tumble the bullet but maybe not group anything, your on the ragged edge of stabilization in my opinion with a 168gr and 1-10".



Any gunsmith that tells you a 1-10" twist 7mm is ok for shooting heavy bullets is not a good smith to use. Also why did he choose a blackhole barrel? that would have been my first RED FLAG to not use him. Nobody makes a 200 or 220gr 7mm bullet other than the old wildcat and Alco bullets. Also I would measure the bore of the barrel it almost sounds like its 30cal. It should at least be close enough with a 1-10" twist to not tumble the bullet but maybe not group anything, your on the ragged edge of stabilization in my opinion with a 168gr and 1-10".

