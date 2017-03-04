7mm question/problem

New gunsmith built 7mm Remington Mag.
At first the bolt would not lock on round then would not extract case when it did lock on the round. Gunsmith fixed that problem 'sort of' bullets load but won't extract factory loads half the time but will extract handloads most of the time.
Bullets hit target sideways....everyone..... point orientation variable. 50 yard target placement.
Blackhole Weaponry barrel 1:10
Polygonal rifling
700 action
Bell & Carlson stock.
Trigger is a rebuilt (unknown origin)
Shot in rifle;
Factory bullet, Winchester 175 gr.
Handloads
Nosler brass
WLRM primer
Berger Bullet Hunter Classic 168 gr.
H4831 SC 62 gr
Has muzzle break installed.
The rifle is beautifully built but bullets hitting 16 X16 target at 50 yds, right, left bottom no pattern at all, but all hit sideways. At 100 yds could not hit paper at all.
Barrell problem?
I have taken the rifle back to the gunsmith to fix the other problems (kind of) but what would cause bullets to always strike sideways? Could the extraction problem also be part of an overall barrel problem?
Any thought or help would be appreciated.
Earl L.
The rifling is not stabilizing the bullets, hence, they hit the paper every way but nose first. The 1-10 twist is not correct for the bullets you have chosen. Try a lighter weight bullet and see what happens. Did you choose the Blackhole weaponry barrel ? If, so why?
"Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face.
The gunsmith choose the barrell I trusted his expertise, the 1:10 twist is supposed to be OK for a berger 168 gr bullet but the Winchester 175 gr did not have a twist rate on the box. I did tell the gunsmith I wanted to shoot long range 1000 yds or less mostly at metal gongs. I do hunt however and would have liked to shoot heavier bullets 200 or 220 gr.
The twist not stabilizing the bullets seems to be correct but again I ask why? Berger says on the box 1:10 would be ok for a 168 gr classic hunter VLD but no heavier of a bullet, my handloads are well within specs. I have loaded for many years and load to very tight tolerances.
I would have liked a 1:9 or faster twist but that's a discussion I will have (very loudly) with the gunsmith.
Is the barrel just bad and it there a way to tell?
Earl
That's pretty bad. I have a couple old guns that are shot to heaven and they still do better than that.
Maybe a 7mm chamber was cut on a 30 cal barrel by mistake? A 10 twist on a 7mm is very slow. Should be 9.25 minimum, IMO. 10 twist is usually for 30 cal.
1704, perhaps dropping a loose 7mm bullet in the muzzle would check the .30 cal theory. Otherwise check barrel threads tightness or muzzle brake loose. Bullets tumbling @ 50yds screams wrong caliber barrel. If so, easy fix would be to rechamber to a .30 cal magnum. Hope you find a reasonable cure.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Nobody makes a 200 or 220gr 7mm bullet other than the old wildcat and Alco bullets. Also I would measure the bore of the barrel it almost sounds like its 30cal. It should at least be close enough with a 1-10" twist to not tumble the bullet but maybe not group anything, your on the ragged edge of stabilization in my opinion with a 168gr and 1-10".
Any gunsmith that tells you a 1-10" twist 7mm is ok for shooting heavy bullets is not a good smith to use. Also why did he choose a blackhole barrel? that would have been my first RED FLAG to not use him.
Could be that polygonal rifling. I see NO reason to venture away from 5R or conventional rifling. 7mm deserves a 1-8.5 or 1-9 twist. What it says on a box of bullets, concerning twist, isn't 'set in stone',,, it's a 'suggestion' or guidance.
"Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face.