788 rem. barrel
788 rem. barrel
05-31-2017, 08:43 PM
just country
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2014
Posts: 630
788 rem. barrel
I have a SS barrel off a Rem. 788 action. I want to buy a complete
Rem. 700SA stainless steel. I would like to mount the 788 SS barrel
on the new SS700SA action. please advise. is this possible??
THK. U
