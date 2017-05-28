Re: 700 receiver/bolt swap question Any time a receiver is re-barreled you face the possibility of having feed 'issues'. The possibilities are lessened if you are going, from say, .30/06 to .270 Win. or .25/06, or from 7mmRem Mag to .300 Win Mag. Going from .30/06 to .300 Win Mag by changing the bolt and barrel will, at minimum, require the follower be changed to a magnum follower. The feed rails and ramp may need attention, too. Come to think of it, the feed cycle can be improved on about any 700. Many, if not most, wish we lived in a "drop-in" world, but that isn't the reality of the world, unless you're talking ARs or Salvages. And even then, troubles can arise. __________________

"Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face. 1993 graduate Montgomery Community College 2yr. gunsmithing program