700 receiver/bolt swap question
Unread 05-28-2017, 11:29 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 666
700 receiver/bolt swap question
Other than the obvious bolt lapping/squaring would there be any addition hurdles to jump over to use an RR magnum long action for a build with an 06 parent case? I haven't compared the two yet but I believe the feed rails are a little more open on the mag receiver, not sure if it would have feeding issues that would need to be addressed or if it would ride as is after a simple bolt swap. Thanks!
Unread 05-28-2017, 11:48 AM
SPONSOR
  
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: on the Southern Plains
Posts: 1,972
Re: 700 receiver/bolt swap question
Any time a receiver is re-barreled you face the possibility of having feed 'issues'. The possibilities are lessened if you are going, from say, .30/06 to .270 Win. or .25/06, or from 7mmRem Mag to .300 Win Mag. Going from .30/06 to .300 Win Mag by changing the bolt and barrel will, at minimum, require the follower be changed to a magnum follower. The feed rails and ramp may need attention, too. Come to think of it, the feed cycle can be improved on about any 700. Many, if not most, wish we lived in a "drop-in" world, but that isn't the reality of the world, unless you're talking ARs or Salvages. And even then, troubles can arise.
Unread 05-28-2017, 12:18 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 666
Re: 700 receiver/bolt swap question
Understood on nothing is drop in. I have a few magnum actions sitting here and in normal fashion now may have something smaller put together. Just curious if replacing the bolt would be any different than using a whole new action. Going down in size in this case I don't foresee any major issues but I haven't but I'm not the authority on 700 actions. I understand the follower, etc wouldn't be of choice to use, just interested in receiver issues that I may be missing. Thanks
