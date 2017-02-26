Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


6mm-.22Nosler - Getting there from here.
02-26-2017
6mm-.22Nosler - Getting there from here.
Long story short, I have a .223 rifle (mossberg MVP) that I use in PRS and long range precision matches. I'd like to use it in high power metallic silhouette but .223rem is verboten. I could go to 6x45mm but that lacks the poop to down the heavy steel ram silhouettes reliably. My MVP is super light which is why I want to use it, so I can get into hunter class with the rifle which requires it be at or under 9lbs with optic. The MVP .223 action is quite a bit lighter than a savage 10 or remmy 700 action.

So, I'm restricted to a .223 boltface.
I want to use .22Nosler brass to get the 30grains of case capacity and the .223 bolt face and to fit in AR mags.
I want to use 6mm bullets of 105-108gn

There exists already a 6-6.8SPC which is just the 6.8 necked down. The .22nosler appears to be more or less a 6.8spc with a 30deg shoulder instead of a .28deg shoulder and with a rebated rim to fit .223 bolt faces.

As I think about it it looks like I could actually start with .22Nosler brass and fireform it in a 6-6.8 chamber. The shoulder would lengthen and slope out to 28 degrees from 30 but otherwise I think it should work. That said, I don't have sufficiently detailed or known accurate technical drawings of either case to be sure.

Anyone know for sure?
