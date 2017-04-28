Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



338 edge mag boxes internal
Unread 04-28-2017, 03:35 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: manatee county florida
Posts: 106
338 edge mag boxes internal
Does any one know if there is other mag boxes out there? Wyatts has only 3.825 inch or the 4.000 inch box. Nothing in between.I need a box around 3.950. That would work perfect. I have talked to wyatts and d.e. and a bunch of others.I have a borden timberline action and the problem with it is to cut the ejection port back the quarter inch needed. it will take out the front screw hole for the scope mount. As you can hear im in a bit of a pickle. A dill one at that. So if any one has a idea of how to fix this thing. please let me know. Thanks a bunch, Robert L Garringer.
