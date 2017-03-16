308 chamber reamer question I just dropped off my 308 for the gunsmith to true my action and install my Krieger barrel. It is a 10 twist light varmint contour that was fluted by southern precision and I have a little bastard gen 2 on order for it. My problem is coming in with the chamber decision. I am having the barrel cut to 16.5 inches and will be shooting lapua brass and have 175 grain nosler custom competition bullets and 155 lapua scenar. What chamber reamer should I go with, neck dimensions, freebore and so forth? I will be using an ai mag so will be limited to mag length and don't want to turn necks. Thanks in advance.