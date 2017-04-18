28 Nosler COAL problem I have a new bighorn tl3 long action (cut for ai/aw mags, so no feed lips) that I want to build a 28 Nosler on. I want to run 195 bergers in it, so I will need an extended magazine system. The opening for the mag on the bottom of the action measures 3.78". Is there anything that I can run that will accommodate me? Or will I have to machine my action and run a 338LM bottom metal and magazine? (If this is even possible) I really prefer not to do this. I have a feeling that this is a Ryan Pierce type of question, but checking here first. I'm thinking about a .270-.300 freebore with the 195 grain setup. Thank you in advance for any info that you may have!