27 nosler
27 nosler
02-18-2017, 11:49 AM
rklein
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 13
27 nosler
Does anyone know of a smith with a 27 nosler reamer?
02-18-2017, 01:21 PM
Edd
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,189
Re: 27 nosler
It may be difficult to find someone with a 27 Nosler reamer. A good,well equipped, smith can make you a 27 Nosler chamber with a 26 Nosler chamber reamer and another reamer of some kind from his collection.
02-18-2017, 01:58 PM
cahunter805
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 257
Re: 27 nosler
I think Nathan at hillbilly custom rifles has a 27 nosler reamer. I'm considering setting one up for the 170gr EOL.
