.25-06 Headspace Gauges? I have all the parts to put together a Savage 110 in .25-06. I previously built a 7mm Rem Mag and had a great time doing it. I was surprised at how simple it was. Anyway, I went to reamerrentals.com to rent the headspace gauges and they didn't have them for .25-06. A quick bit of research shows that for both Forster and Manson the .30-06 gauges are used for a .25-06. Unfortunately, reamerrentals.com does not say what brand of gauges that they rent, nor do they say that .30-06 gauges should be used for .25-06. I'm guessing that the interchangeability between those 2 calibers is universal, but before I placed the order I thought I would check here.