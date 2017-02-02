Re: 243. Detachable Mag Length Berger CrowsFoot,



The longest DBM I use has a clear space of 2.950" without the spacer being used. Generally, I set my OAL to 2.925" to allow a little bit of room for feeding.



I suggest getting the magazine system you want to use, measure the interior of the mags then makes some dummy rounds for your gunsmith to use for the chamber.



Be aware that using the Hybrid in the .243 case will only have 0.162" of the shank in the neck with the OAL of 2.925". This doesn't leave much to chase the lands if you should find that necessary. It's a balancing act that you might consider getting your gunsmith involve in.



