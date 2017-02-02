     close
243. Detachable Mag Length Berger
243. Detachable Mag Length Berger
Hoping one of you Gurus can shed some light on me here. I have a 700 short action that im putting a 243. bartlein on. My question is this. Id like to be able to seat the 105 hybrids against the lands but think I'm going to run into some clearance issues trying this and having them fit in a detachable mag. Have any of you done this without having to build on a long action? Looking for any advice I can get and thank you.
    Re: 243. Detachable Mag Length Berger
    CrowsFoot,

    The longest DBM I use has a clear space of 2.950" without the spacer being used. Generally, I set my OAL to 2.925" to allow a little bit of room for feeding.

    I suggest getting the magazine system you want to use, measure the interior of the mags then makes some dummy rounds for your gunsmith to use for the chamber.

    Be aware that using the Hybrid in the .243 case will only have 0.162" of the shank in the neck with the OAL of 2.925". This doesn't leave much to chase the lands if you should find that necessary. It's a balancing act that you might consider getting your gunsmith involve in.

    Regards.
