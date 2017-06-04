Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Long Range Competition Sniper stuff, groundhog shoots, egg shoots, 1000yd BR, F-Class

Selecting competition pistol
Unread 04-06-2017, 10:05 PM
Selecting competition pistol
Currently I am in the market for a competition pistol.

I have been using my HK VP9 which is a great gun but want to get a pistol dedicated to competition.

I will be shooting local IDPA and 3 gun matches with it. I prefer to keep the caliber 9mm, I am not interested in .40.

After reading through bunches of rule books, it looks like I can use either of the models I am looking at: Glock 34 or an STI DVC Limited.

I realize these are hugely on opposite ends of the price scale. If I go with the G34, I am looking at going with Taran Tactical to get all the modifications up front rather than start with a base and part it together. I could also get a standard 34 and add arts that I would like to change, Glock upgrades with the exception of milling slides and cutting barrels are not out of my realm of ability.

For the STI, I like the idea of getting a gun that I can easily grow into and don't have to go through several guns to get a highly competitive pistol.

Any suggestions for those of you who may have gone down this path already? I appreciate any helpful guidance and input.
