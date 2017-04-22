Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > Long Range Competition
Reload this Page Rebuild Launched: .243AI from .308W - LR Load Discussion
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Competition Sniper stuff, groundhog shoots, egg shoots, 1000yd BR, F-Class

Reply

Rebuild Launched: .243AI from .308W - LR Load Discussion
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-22-2017, 01:29 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 137
Rebuild Launched: .243AI from .308W - LR Load Discussion
I usually compete in 200-1000m long range matches with my .223 but when the winds get above 20mph or highly erratic I like to pick up a heavier load instead of just wasting .223 cal projos. I have been using a .308win chambered Savage 10FPSR for those occasions but I'm the owner of 2 completely destroyed shoulders in various states of decay and reconstruction and the .308 has been beating me up too much lately. When I shoot .308 I'm not working toward my goal of running the course clean (50:50) with my .223, and I'm officially out of the Tactical class so I'm lumped in with the highest scoring shooters that are almost all using 6CM/6.5CM/.260Rem/6XC which puts me at a huge disadvantage. So since I only have the .308 barrel to allow me to shoot in .308 specific tactical matches, I ordered myself a new barrel from Columbia River Arms / Black Hole Weaponry. Got myself an 8-twist 26" MTU profile with threaded muzzle chambered for .243AI (Ackley Improved, 40deg shoulder) and ordered a crate of 108gn ELD-M's and several hundred Hornady cases and dies. Can't seem to get 115 DTAC's so the 108's will have to do.

Given the long pipe and relatively heavy bullet I'm definitely going to be served by slower burning powders. H1000 seems to be well liked so it's looking like it wants really slow stuff suitable for overbore magnums and heavy bullets. I've had good luck with powders like N550 and US869 in some combos that are similarly overbore and heavy bullet using like 7mag with 180's and 7br with 168's and .223 with 80's. Curious if anyone has any data particularly for US869. Viht already has N550 data posted which looks promising but there's nothing out there about US869. I fear it might be too bulky for the application.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« New Long Range Competition Series: NALRSA | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:33 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC