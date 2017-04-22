Rebuild Launched: .243AI from .308W - LR Load Discussion I usually compete in 200-1000m long range matches with my .223 but when the winds get above 20mph or highly erratic I like to pick up a heavier load instead of just wasting .223 cal projos. I have been using a .308win chambered Savage 10FPSR for those occasions but I'm the owner of 2 completely destroyed shoulders in various states of decay and reconstruction and the .308 has been beating me up too much lately. When I shoot .308 I'm not working toward my goal of running the course clean (50:50) with my .223, and I'm officially out of the Tactical class so I'm lumped in with the highest scoring shooters that are almost all using 6CM/6.5CM/.260Rem/6XC which puts me at a huge disadvantage. So since I only have the .308 barrel to allow me to shoot in .308 specific tactical matches, I ordered myself a new barrel from Columbia River Arms / Black Hole Weaponry. Got myself an 8-twist 26" MTU profile with threaded muzzle chambered for .243AI (Ackley Improved, 40deg shoulder) and ordered a crate of 108gn ELD-M's and several hundred Hornady cases and dies. Can't seem to get 115 DTAC's so the 108's will have to do.



Given the long pipe and relatively heavy bullet I'm definitely going to be served by slower burning powders. H1000 seems to be well liked so it's looking like it wants really slow stuff suitable for overbore magnums and heavy bullets. I've had good luck with powders like N550 and US869 in some combos that are similarly overbore and heavy bullet using like 7mag with 180's and 7br with 168's and .223 with 80's. Curious if anyone has any data particularly for US869. Viht already has N550 data posted which looks promising but there's nothing out there about US869. I fear it might be too bulky for the application.