Reade Range PA goes electronic



Competitive shooters at Reade Range in western Pennsylvania, will soon be shooting on an electronic target system that until now, has not been installed anywhere in the USA. While some opinions in the competitive shooting industry suggest that there is an inevitable march toward widespread adoption of electronic targets, the range of products available has been very limited. When installed at Reade, their debut of 10 lanes of HEXTA Targets, the product of HEX Systems of Australia will be the first new player to be introduced to the e-target market space in years.

HEX Systems, the market leader of e-targets in Australia, has been serving the competitive shooting community there for over 7 years and has 40 HEXTA e-target range installations. Dmitri Kazakov and Bruce Daniel, co-founders of HEX Systems, indicate, Our founding team of shooters and engineers had a vision for achieving the highest standards of precise accuracy, shot-by-shot reliability and user simplicity.

Our patented design has produced a track record over recent years of both match-validated accuracy, and shot recognition reliability where our e-targets have not observed a single occurrence of a lost or ghost shot. The HEXTA target system was tested at Reade Range and proven to be compliant with all NRA and CMP bullseye type high-power shooting disciplines.

Says Scott Thomas of Reade Range, our club wanted to add e-target functionality to our range, and having researched the various products available, we selected the HEXTA Target System due to its unique design features. We are excited to be the first in North America to acquire the match-tested HEXTA, and are eagerly awaiting their installation and commissioning sometime in early 2017. Thomas further said, with a set of 10 targets, we feel we have sufficient shooter capacity to greatly simplify and support our needs for fast response, accurate, simple and reliable shooting day in and day out.

The North America distributor of the HEXTA Target systems, Rick Ratzlaff of goBallistic from Alberta Canada says, We have been seeking ranges in America that would seriously consider our market-entry program, and create a done in USA range network of the proven HEXTA. It is rewarding to see the HEXTA system, long proven in Australia, be recognized for the unique performance characteristics it offers here in the USA. Ratzlaff further commented, when installed, through our proprietary web-based, real-time match administration system, all interested ranges will soon be able to watch the functionality of the system on-line as it is used at Reade Range.

With combined deep experience in serving the exacting demands of competitive high-power shooters, HEX and goBallistic appear positioned to make things fundamentally interesting for those ranges considering e-target systems.



Contact information:

Reade Range ( Reade Range Home Page

HEX Systems ( HEX Systems Pty Ltd - Electronics Targets Manufacturer

goBallistic ( https://goballistic.us/

email:

