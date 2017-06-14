pros and cons of buying a fluted barrel Hi I'm new to the long range hunting game. Was wondering if I could get input on fluted barrels and the pros and cons. I just bought a 6.5 creedmoor to start shooting F class and hunting long range also have a 7mm wsm. The 6.5 is a ruger American predator with a vortex diamondback 6.5x18 50mm and the 7wsm is a win model 70 with a leupold vx-6. I want to do everything I can to make them accurate and precise. Plan is to change the stock on 6.5 to a magpie when it's released in fall 2017. But any pointers would be greatly appreciated. I can swap info hunting grounds in Nevada as this is where I live. Thanks in advance