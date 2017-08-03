New Long Range Competition Series: NALRSA



Check out our website. North American Long Range Shooting Association  Providing a safe, members-only shooting environment North American Long Range Shooting Association yes I know it's a long name. NALRSA is a new shooting series dedicated to Long Range enthusiasts. What makes the Association different?Very large cash payouts 25k guaranteed at the first shoot. (1st shoot is in Bandera, TX May 6th 2017)Shooter protected classification system after attending a Format 1 competition.We will hold competitions throughout the U.S.Members only shooting competitions.Promoting a safe shooting environment friendly to spectators.Check out our website.