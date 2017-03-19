NE Pa. Factoryville Sportsmen's Club Long Range Day 2017



8:00 to Noon, come earlier for registration and setup suggested, you don't have to be there at 8:00 nor stay the entire time.



Fees are still a low $15.00 for Club members, $20.00 for non members.



Shortly in the Club's website - Factoryville Sportsmen's Club - will have any updated COF details in the Long Range Day section, generally will be the same as in 2016, though the firing lines are grouped together by distance for better shooter communication, and sharing of steel target racks if need be to allow more shooters engaging targets at one time.



Shoot for score against other shooters or just to stretch out your rifle, LR pistol, shotgun slugs, muzzleloaders, and rimfires at mostly steel targets of various sizes at 227Y, 337Y, 426Y.



Suppressor friendly but steel core, armor piercing, tracer or incendiary ammo not allowed.



Magnums and 50 cal welcome, but 50 cal will either need to shoot paper or bring your own steel. No full autos.



More to come as the dates nears, possibly a LRD "championship" for 2017, and more scenario / PRS style shooting.



For the latest and quickest notifications, FAQs, updates, cancellations, etc., join the LRD group at:



https://www.facebook.com/groups/986239014763951/



In 2016 we tried preregistration through a particular site (which was a nightmare and confusing), if coming please use the Facebook group calendar as "going" so as better plan for a larger or smaller attendance. We'll continue our LRD in 2017, 5th year for the event, dates are April 29, May 27, June 24, July 29, August 26, September 30 - Rain or shine.8:00 to Noon, come earlier for registration and setup suggested, you don't have to be there at 8:00 nor stay the entire time.Fees are still a low $15.00 for Club members, $20.00 for non members.Shortly in the Club's website -- will have any updated COF details in the Long Range Day section, generally will be the same as in 2016, though the firing lines are grouped together by distance for better shooter communication, and sharing of steel target racks if need be to allow more shooters engaging targets at one time.Shoot for score against other shooters or just to stretch out your rifle, LR pistol, shotgun slugs, muzzleloaders, and rimfires at mostly steel targets of various sizes at 227Y, 337Y, 426Y.Suppressor friendly but steel core, armor piercing, tracer or incendiary ammo not allowed.Magnums and 50 cal welcome, but 50 cal will either need to shoot paper or bring your own steel. No full autos.More to come as the dates nears, possibly a LRD "championship" for 2017, and more scenario / PRS style shooting.For the latest and quickest notifications, FAQs, updates, cancellations, etc., join the LRD group at:In 2016 we tried preregistration through a particular site (which was a nightmare and confusing), if coming please use the Facebook group calendar as "going" so as better plan for a larger or smaller attendance.

...that's what i like about toe tags; one size fits all... __________________...that's what i like about toe tags; one size fits all...