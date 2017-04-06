Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Long Range Competition Sniper stuff, groundhog shoots, egg shoots, 1000yd BR, F-Class

7mm Rem Mag: Going Long - Video
06-04-2017
7mm Rem Mag: Going Long - Video
Went out a while back with my 7mag to test some match loads. Started cold bore at 900 and came back to 200. Video has the 900/800/700/600 series.

These are 168gn Berger VLD's at 2950. It's a nice mellow load.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2r9vK9OySYg

Getting ready for another match soon. Hoping my .243AI barrel shows up in time to get a load ready, otherwise I'll be dragging out the 7mag again.

Shots were taken consecutively in the order shown over about 5 minutes. The video has been edited only to remove the extra cussing, chatting and wasting time.
