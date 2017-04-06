7mm Rem Mag: Going Long - Video



These are 168gn Berger VLD's at 2950. It's a nice mellow load.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2r9vK9OySYg



Getting ready for another match soon. Hoping my .243AI barrel shows up in time to get a load ready, otherwise I'll be dragging out the 7mag again.



Shots were taken consecutively in the order shown over about 5 minutes. The video has been edited only to remove the extra cussing, chatting and wasting time. Went out a while back with my 7mag to test some match loads. Started cold bore at 900 and came back to 200. Video has the 900/800/700/600 series.These are 168gn Berger VLD's at 2950. It's a nice mellow load.Getting ready for another match soon. Hoping my .243AI barrel shows up in time to get a load ready, otherwise I'll be dragging out the 7mag again.Shots were taken consecutively in the order shown over about 5 minutes. The video has been edited only to remove the extra cussing, chatting and wasting time.