Lens for photographing distant whitetails?
Unread 12-30-2016, 11:26 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2010
Posts: 123
Lens for photographing distant whitetails?
Wondering if there is a reasonably priced lens to photograph deer at distances 400 /500 yards ? Using a DSLR Nikon camera , know very little about photography.
    Unread 12-31-2016, 12:37 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2012
    Location: North Central Valley California
    Posts: 2,120
    Re: Lens for photographing distant whitetails?
    What I suspect you need is a good telescope with camera attachment.

    http://petapixel.com/2012/11/09/digi...elephoto-lens/
    I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
    Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

    American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

    As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
