Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Photography > Nature Photography
Reload this Page Help with wildlife photos and videos please....
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Help with wildlife photos and videos please....
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-12-2017, 04:47 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Southwest Wyoming
Posts: 452
Help with wildlife photos and videos please....
Hey everyone!!

So I have a Sony HDR CX-675 Handycam, and I use it for videoing my long range shooting on steel and also hunting, as well as videoing wildlife and taking pictures. The only problem is that it only has a 30x optical zoom, and that doesn't get me near close enough on my farther shots to get decent detail, and also makes it hard to get good video/photos of animals at long distances.

I would like to be able to get closer up, and have debated getting an adapter from one of the digiscoping manufacturers to video through a spotting scope, but didn't know if there was a better way to accomplish this without spending thousands of dollars. My camera has 46mm lense threads

here is the place I was thinking of getting a custom digiscoping mount from....

DIGIDAPTER digiscope adapter

If there is any better option, could someone with more knowledge please help me?? I really want to get better video and photos, and on optical zoom I get good HD video with my camera, but for instance, when videoing a deer taken at 925 yards last year, on my max optical zoom you could barely see the thing, and when I zoomed to where you could see it the image got fuzzy. I would really appreciate some help if anyone knows what I should do....Thanks guys.
__________________
PEW.............................ting.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Unusual Wildlife Pictures | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:42 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC