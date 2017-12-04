Help with wildlife photos and videos please....



So I have a Sony HDR CX-675 Handycam, and I use it for videoing my long range shooting on steel and also hunting, as well as videoing wildlife and taking pictures. The only problem is that it only has a 30x optical zoom, and that doesn't get me near close enough on my farther shots to get decent detail, and also makes it hard to get good video/photos of animals at long distances.



I would like to be able to get closer up, and have debated getting an adapter from one of the digiscoping manufacturers to video through a spotting scope, but didn't know if there was a better way to accomplish this without spending thousands of dollars. My camera has 46mm lense threads



here is the place I was thinking of getting a custom digiscoping mount from....



DIGIDAPTER digiscope adapter



