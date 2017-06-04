Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



What's your favorite hunting bow?
Unread 04-06-2017, 09:45 PM
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 32
What's your favorite hunting bow?
Hi guys! What is the bow you use for hunting deer? I have the Bear Archery Camo Cruzer RTH Compound Bow Right Handed I bought online from Full Force Hunting - an aussie store.
Unread 04-06-2017, 09:53 PM
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 17
Re: What's your favorite hunting bow?
My favorite is a 2010 bowtech destroyer 340.
Unread 04-06-2017, 10:59 PM
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,814
Re: What's your favorite hunting bow?
I have the PSE DECREE HD Ti and I really like it a lot.
