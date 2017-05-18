String Breaking? Hey guys, I'm writing this with my left forearm wrapped in Gauze and Coflex. Now for the story. I Headed out to the range today after work, excited to shoot a little bit to get my mind off a long day at work. I brought the new Bear Arena 34 (New to me, bow came out in 2015, purchased last year.) I have only been able to shoot about 100-150 arrows through it due to a crazy mission schedule. On about the 5th shot, I went to full draw, and just about the time I lined up the pin, all hell broke loose, and I could hear that horrible string snapping sound. Mind you, I know bows, and know how a derailment occurs, and this was not a derailment. After cleaning the blood off of my forearm and determining I didn't need a trip to the Emergency Room, I took a closer look at what happened. The string broke about 4 Inches above my peep sight, in a location that never touches the Cam. I contacted Bear Archery after I got back from the range, and they said they have no Idea what could have caused it, and were more than happy to send me a new string, and cover any other broken parts that may come up after my bow shop gives it an inspection. It was quite the ride, but I'm glad Bear stood by their product. I won't hesitate to say I'm dissapointed, but I have never heard of this happening except by neglect. Have any of you ever had anything similar happen? I've seen strings break, but a basically brand new string that has only gone from the range to it's case? Quite the scary failure for a new product. __________________

