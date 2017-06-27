Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Bowhunting
Reload this Page Long-Range Prairie Dog Setups
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Long-Range Prairie Dog Setups
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-27-2017, 04:04 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2003
Location: Pueblo, CO
Posts: 1,245
Long-Range Prairie Dog Setups
Have shot PD's in the past, but haven't really gotten into it until recently. What kind of setups are you guys using for longer distances?
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« What's your favorite hunting bow? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:50 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC