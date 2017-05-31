Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Get My Teammate Some Recognition!
Unread 05-31-2017, 12:57 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 15
So I hope this is allowed, so here is the story. This was the only forum related to archery so here it is.
Our archery team at North Murray High in Chatsworth Ga was able to go to the NASP National Tournament, and one of our archers, Chance Seabolt shot a 298 out of 300 with 29 10's. He ended up having the highest overall score and has put our school on the map and make a name for our archery team, and in doing so has been put in the running for the best record breaking performance in GA!
As you all know, it takes an extreme amount of physical, and especially mental strength and dedication to compete at that high of a level and outshoot nearly 15,000 other archers. Right now he is in 2nd place in votes, so if you wouldn't mind taking a few seconds out of your day to click on the link below and vote for Chance!
There is not information needed, just scroll down, click on his name and hit "Vote Now". Thanks for your time and God Bless. Happy Shooting. -10 Ringer
http://nmhsathletics.com/2017/05/30/...sented-by-vnn/

P:S- You can vote more than once
Last edited by 10 Ringer; 05-31-2017 at 01:00 PM. Reason: Messed up link
