Impressed with my 17WSM. I pickrd up a 17wsm in the savage target model a month ago. So far this little round and gun have really impressed me. Tonight my son and I went fox hunting to help a neighbor out. We got an adult Rrd Fox at 165 yards and that little bullet sure hates foxes. The hole in the chest of that fox looked to be quarter sized. To tell the truth I thought they might be real pealt savers. This is not all the little gun has killed and all kills have been impressive. In fact it seems to have a nack for hitting what you aim at.

A few weeks ago I let my son shoot a gallon milk jug full of water at 50yds. The damage that tiny 20 grain bullet did to that jug floored me. The bestpart was it gave my son confience in his shooting ability. The gun has still not been on the sand bags just sighted in using a bipod.

i hope to see just how well it can really shoot soon.