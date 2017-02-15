Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Bar Neck Dove Season over
Unread 02-15-2017, 01:39 AM
Location: Blackfoot, Idaho
Bar Neck Dove Season over
Bar Necks are beginning to select nesting trees. Time to stop shoot'n 'em.

Body count has really impacted the population north of Idaho Falls.

My buddy with his Marauder bagged 2405 from the end of mating to now.

I'm a bit behind with only 161 of 'em.

My body count is 161 Bar Necks
11 pigeons
3 Magpies
2 Felines
22 squirrels
5 sparrows
1 canine
10 Flickers
14 Coot
148 starlings - season on these sucker is all 365 days. More to come

Next quarry of choice will be the jack rabbit. They are in almost bunny bash days in numbers.

Longest shot on Bar Neck was 76 yards
Longest shot on Starling was 84 yards.

The AirForce Condor SS .22 Cal is a force to be reckoned with. Especially with the new Cabelas Covenant 4-16 with that sweet reticle - almost exactly like Leuys TS-32

It is super accurate with JSB 18.1 at 960
H&N 21s at 900
H&N 25s at 840
I may be the slowest guy on the mountain . . . . but . . . . I'm on the mountain!
Unread 02-15-2017, 05:06 AM
Location: Pueblo, CO
Re: Bar Neck Dove Season over
That is really cool Roy! Got my Talon-P, but still hunting coyotes. Pretty soon though will have it up and running. Will check out that optic you're talking about--sounds cool!

Hopefully do some bird hunting in the PI in Nov. with my Eskopeta Undertaker AG. More later.
