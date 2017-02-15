Bar Neck Dove Season over Bar Necks are beginning to select nesting trees. Time to stop shoot'n 'em.



Body count has really impacted the population north of Idaho Falls.



My buddy with his Marauder bagged 2405 from the end of mating to now.



I'm a bit behind with only 161 of 'em.



My body count is 161 Bar Necks

11 pigeons

3 Magpies

2 Felines

22 squirrels

5 sparrows

1 canine

10 Flickers

14 Coot

148 starlings - season on these sucker is all 365 days. More to come



Next quarry of choice will be the jack rabbit. They are in almost bunny bash days in numbers.



Longest shot on Bar Neck was 76 yards

Longest shot on Starling was 84 yards.



The AirForce Condor SS .22 Cal is a force to be reckoned with. Especially with the new Cabelas Covenant 4-16 with that sweet reticle - almost exactly like Leuys TS-32



It is super accurate with JSB 18.1 at 960

H&N 21s at 900

H&N 25s at 840

I may be the slowest guy on the mountain . . . . but . . . . I'm on the mountain! __________________I may be the slowest guy on the mountain . . . . but . . . . I'm on the mountain!