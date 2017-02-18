Any interest in rimfire build thread?



It looks like a new rifle will be following me home from the gun store in about three weeks. It's a Mossberg 817 wood stock in 17HMR. It's been in the back for over a year because the one on the wall hadn't sold. Well, the display sold.



When they took this one out of the back and assembled it, they found that there were some "defects" with the rifle. The rear stock screw is too long, so that it keeps the bolt from operating. The trigger guard is crooked and the stock isn't milled right. The barrel touches the channel in several spots on the "free floated" rifle.



They were going to send it back, but I offered to buy it - for a major discount of 75% dealer cost. The guy behind the counter (a good friend) was going to talk to the owner about it, though he expects he'll say yes since the owner owes me some money from something else.





After all that backstory, my question is:



Is anyone interested in a build thread? I'm going to fix this rifle up really nice, glass bed it, float the barrel etc. etc. Anyone want to watch the process?



