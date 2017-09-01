airgun vs rimfire?



I just wanted to state first off in not saying one is better than the other but, I am wondering exactly why someone might spend 1800 dollars or more for an air rifle such as an FX Impact as compared to a solid, accurate .22lr such as my cz 455 precision trainer? That's a honest question, not me being a wise A**, what are the benefits of a good air rifle as compared to a good .22LR? I've used my 22 for everything from rats and squirrels to fox and coyotes, even have a few friends in MS that use them exclusively for hogs. I have shot mine out to over 400yds on steel targets and yes I stated that correctly, 400YDS! Noise isn't an issue with my 22lr either as it's suppressed, and as for accuracy, with lapua center x ammo I wouldn't hesitate one bit to put it against any air rifle I have seen that was meant for similar use.



So again, what is the benefit of a high end air rifle compared to a high end .22lr?



