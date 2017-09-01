     close
airgun vs rimfire?
airgun vs rimfire?


I just wanted to state first off in not saying one is better than the other but, I am wondering exactly why someone might spend 1800 dollars or more for an air rifle such as an FX Impact as compared to a solid, accurate .22lr such as my cz 455 precision trainer? That's a honest question, not me being a wise A**, what are the benefits of a good air rifle as compared to a good .22LR? I've used my 22 for everything from rats and squirrels to fox and coyotes, even have a few friends in MS that use them exclusively for hogs. I have shot mine out to over 400yds on steel targets and yes I stated that correctly, 400YDS! Noise isn't an issue with my 22lr either as it's suppressed, and as for accuracy, with lapua center x ammo I wouldn't hesitate one bit to put it against any air rifle I have seen that was meant for similar use.

So again, what is the benefit of a high end air rifle compared to a high end .22lr?

Thanks, James.
    Re: airgun vs rimfire?
    I was going to say "noise", but you have that covered being suppressed. So, my answer is none. However, I believe air guns are not considered fire arms.
    Re: airgun vs rimfire?
    With an air rifle, ammunition is cheaper, and it is always available....for instance, I shoot JSB Diabolo heavy in my .22 cal pcp, at $17 per 500...and when there were no .22 rounds to be found, I could buy these no problem and still have a 100 yard prarie dog plinker.

    No stamp required for suppressor, and most high end guns come set up with a moderator built in, and will be quieter than even a suppressed .22, as anyone that knows what they are doing will shoot their airgun sub-sonic. But hopefully the hearing protection act will pass soon and the stamp thing won't matter...

    All high ed pcp's will have adjustable power, and are back yard friendly, an 18.3 grain pellet going 900 fps is alot safer in back yards than a 22 rimfire. And, if you live with neighbors, you can practice your shooting from your home, instead of making a trip to the range or field.

    And not to mention, there is just something awesome about shooting a starling at 80 yards with a pellet rifle
