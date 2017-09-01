|
Re: airgun vs rimfire?
With an air rifle, ammunition is cheaper, and it is always available....for instance, I shoot JSB Diabolo heavy in my .22 cal pcp, at $17 per 500...and when there were no .22 rounds to be found, I could buy these no problem and still have a 100 yard prarie dog plinker.
No stamp required for suppressor, and most high end guns come set up with a moderator built in, and will be quieter than even a suppressed .22, as anyone that knows what they are doing will shoot their airgun sub-sonic. But hopefully the hearing protection act will pass soon and the stamp thing won't matter...
All high ed pcp's will have adjustable power, and are back yard friendly, an 18.3 grain pellet going 900 fps is alot safer in back yards than a 22 rimfire. And, if you live with neighbors, you can practice your shooting from your home, instead of making a trip to the range or field.
And not to mention, there is just something awesome about shooting a starling at 80 yards with a pellet rifle
