     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rimfire and Airguns
Reload this Page 17 wsm
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

17 wsm
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-01-2017, 11:14 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: North Western Alberta
Posts: 236
17 wsm
Got to use a 17 WSM last week. Very impressed.

Just don't like the Savage.

What other gun makers build that caliber?
__________________
I read 66 books! / yr.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-02-2017, 01:21 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2013
    Location: Firth Idaho.
    Posts: 109
    Re: 17 wsm
    Ruger makes one, 77/17 WSM. I love mine, shot probably fifty jack rabbits with it today

    Ceder.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Rate of twist | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:33 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC