Rimfire and Airguns
17 wsm
17 wsm
01-01-2017, 11:14 PM
RustyRick
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: North Western Alberta
Posts: 236
17 wsm
Got to use a 17 WSM last week. Very impressed.
Just don't like the Savage.
What other gun makers build that caliber?
01-02-2017, 01:21 AM
dcederberg
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Firth Idaho.
Posts: 109
Re: 17 wsm
Ruger makes one, 77/17 WSM. I love mine, shot probably fifty jack rabbits with it today
Ceder.
