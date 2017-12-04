10 shot repeater break action air rifle - Gamo Swarm Maxxim

I just ordered the newer Gamo Swarm Maxxim air rifle. I understand that Gamo doesn't have the best reputation in the air gun industry. However I ordered from Cabelas online so if it sucks, I can return it locally.
I previously had a Ruger break action and it was horrible. It was loud, heavy, and super inaccurate. I sent probably 700 pellets down the barrel and the accuracy never improved. Guys would say I needed to use the artillery hold, which I did. And every other kind of hold I read about. I read about 15 different "tweaks" that guys do for break actions to increase their accuracy. I tried them all. I put in a ton of effort into that air rifle and it never got better than 2 inch groups at only 15 yards. Then one day I shot it with my Dad along with his 20 year old RWS 34. We shot both for groups and over the chrono. It was an eye opener. The very next day I sent my crap break action Ruger back to Midwayusa.
My son's Daisy 880 actually groups fantastic. It's just on the slower side for velocity and pumping it nonstop gets annoying.
I really wanted to dip my toes into the PCP air rifle game. But the setup cost for something I'm not sure if I will even like is too high.
So all of that said... I plan to clean the barrel and blue Loctite all of the screws when I get it in. Since it's a 22 caliber instead of 177, I ordered 9 different kinds of pellets to try. I didn't yet have any 22 caliber pellets.
Any other advice from you break action fans? Do you do anything else when you get a new break action air rifle?
Thanks!
I don't care for the "muzzle brake". If it can be removed, I probably will.