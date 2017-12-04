10 shot repeater break action air rifle - Gamo Swarm Maxxim View First Unread Display Modes 1 04-12-2017, 11:19 AM engineer40 Gold Member Join Date: May 2015 Location: Rockford, MI Posts: 888 10 shot repeater break action air rifle - Gamo Swarm Maxxim



I previously had a Ruger break action and it was horrible. It was loud, heavy, and super inaccurate. I sent probably 700 pellets down the barrel and the accuracy never improved. Guys would say I needed to use the artillery hold, which I did. And every other kind of hold I read about. I read about 15 different "tweaks" that guys do for break actions to increase their accuracy. I tried them all. I put in a ton of effort into that air rifle and it never got better than 2 inch groups at only 15 yards. Then one day I shot it with my Dad along with his 20 year old RWS 34. We shot both for groups and over the chrono. It was an eye opener. The very next day I sent my crap break action Ruger back to Midwayusa.



My son's Daisy 880 actually groups fantastic. It's just on the slower side for velocity and pumping it nonstop gets annoying.



I really wanted to dip my toes into the PCP air rifle game. But the setup cost for something I'm not sure if I will even like is too high.



So all of that said... I plan to clean the barrel and blue Loctite all of the screws when I get it in. Since it's a 22 caliber instead of 177, I ordered 9 different kinds of pellets to try. I didn't yet have any 22 caliber pellets.



Any other advice from you break action fans? Do you do anything else when you get a new break action air rifle?



Thanks!





I don't care for the "muzzle brake". If it can be removed, I probably will.



It looks impressive. The reviews are generally glowing. My R8 has a .20 barrel. There is zero non-lead for .20. I was going to get a .22 barrel but the Swarm 10 shot sure looks like a better option.

Usually I'd replace bye barrel and get the Swarm.



Once I get the gun in and shoot it for a while, I'll update this post. I'm trying not to get too excited about it since I got so disheartened over my last break action air rifle experience. If it shoots at least as good as my $35 Daisy 880, I'll be happy. Which that will shoot less than 1/2 inch at 25 yards. Not amazing, but still better than many reviews I see on other more expensive air rifles. (I did have to test many different pellets to find one that accurate).



I do like how fast you can have follow up shots. I like that it's not 8 or 9 pounds like so many other break action air rifles. I like the price. I like that it has some built in sound suppression.



I'm interested in how the gas piston will behave compared to a traditional springer.



We shall see... If I end up needing to return it for a refund for some reason, I probably will pony up and invest in the PCP air rifle equipment and go that route. Even the cheap PCP's seem to be accurate.

