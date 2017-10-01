What 209 primer for BH209? I finally got around to trying the BH209 in my CVA Optima. It was a bad experience. I was using some Winchester Triple 7 209 primers. Out of 5 shots I had 1 good shot. the rest were misfire, sounded like only half the powder went off, and 2 delayed fires.

I now know this primer is no good for the BH209.

I have read here somewhere someone listed about 3 acceptable primers for the BH209. I tried a search and I just don't have enough time to dig that thread out of the maze. Thanks in advance...