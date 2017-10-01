     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Muzzleloader Hunting
Reload this Page What 209 primer for BH209?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Muzzleloader Hunting Techniques For Muzzleloader Hunting

Reply

What 209 primer for BH209?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-10-2017, 03:48 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Tyler, TX
Posts: 93
What 209 primer for BH209?
I finally got around to trying the BH209 in my CVA Optima. It was a bad experience. I was using some Winchester Triple 7 209 primers. Out of 5 shots I had 1 good shot. the rest were misfire, sounded like only half the powder went off, and 2 delayed fires.
I now know this primer is no good for the BH209.
I have read here somewhere someone listed about 3 acceptable primers for the BH209. I tried a search and I just don't have enough time to dig that thread out of the maze. Thanks in advance...
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 03:50 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2012
    Location: Tyler, TX
    Posts: 93
    Re: What 209 primer for BH209?
    I did have the new 209 breech plug installed.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 03:58 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Apr 2011
    Location: Near a lake with no fish
    Posts: 681
    Re: What 209 primer for BH209?
    Federal 209A
    CCI209M
    Some get away with just a WIN209

    http://www.blackhorn209.com/faqs/
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « My muzzleloader buck 2016 whitetail | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:11 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC