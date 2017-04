Vortek NW hunter I purchased this ml from cabelas bargain barn ,I had the infamous misfire problem I contacted traditions and they could not have been more helpful. The last two digets of serial # is model year mine a 2012 they admitted a problem and are sending a new trigger group firing pin and nipple. I believe someone purchased this and had problem and returned it, I then bought it for $160.00

And one phone call its nice to see a company step up when a problem is recognised