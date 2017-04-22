Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Muzzleloader Hunting
Reload this Page Rem 700 ML , looking for loads
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Muzzleloader Hunting Techniques For Muzzleloader Hunting

Reply

Rem 700 ML , looking for loads
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-22-2017, 10:16 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Posts: 20
Rem 700 ML , looking for loads
My 13 year old drew a elk tag in New Mexico, so we are headed back after no tags for 2 or so years. In past she shot a pronghorn at 192 yards with this ML. We were using 83.5 weighed grains of blackhorn 209. I want to go to imr4350 if able and try that to cut down on cleaning.

Any ideas on where to start?
Got a few charges from old ml owner of 43 grains weighed imr 4579 maybe. But never used them. So i know smokeless has been used in the gun. Just want some direction where to start new load at. Thanks
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Vortek NW hunter | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:54 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC