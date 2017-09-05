New shooting bag View First Unread Display Modes 1 05-09-2017, 12:44 PM FrontierGander Silver Member Join Date: Aug 2010 Location: Boncarbo,Colorado Posts: 178 New shooting bag



I got a surprise in the mail today and unboxed my new possibles bag! I am completely blown away with the quality of work Jim puts into his stuff! This bag warmed my heart when I saw on it on his site. It completely melted my heart when I opened the box and pulled it out!



Size measurements, 9"x8"x1.5"



It's consistent with bags depicted by the artist Alfred Jacob Miller at the 1837 Rendezvous.



The lace is cut from the same hide as the bag so the colors are consistent.



This is one heavy duty leather bag made to stand up to use!



The bag hangs close to your body and does not flop around and worse, try coming around you when you bend over.



Jim also put 4 leather thongs on the bag so you can either decorate it a little or in my case, I used 3 of the thongs to attach my powder horn. 2 to hold the horn itself, and 1 that attached to the horn plug so I do not lose it.



The bag is sewn together with leather as well. A 2 compartment bag with plenty of room to spare!



Later I will make an antler powder measure and attach that to the last thong and I will be set!



The strap is only 3/4" wide but because this is an actual hunting bag, it does not cut into your shoulder like you originally would think. Right now my bag consists of the tools I need to remove the wedge key and nipple, nipple pick, a tin of lubed patches, spare caps, ear plug, powder measure, small ball starter & leather capper.



I could actually remove the extra patches as the patch box on my rifle carries a ton of them. The only thing I do not put into my bag of course is my ball bag. That is real heavy and aggravates my neck when I start over loading. My ball bag is tied onto my 3" wide leather belt around my waist.











And of course, my ball bag is actually secured to my belt.

