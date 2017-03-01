     close
New muzzy on the wall!
Back in November I bought a Kit gun for a winter project and 7 days short of 2 months ( I took my time), it is finished!

Its a Traditions St.Louis Hawken .50cal with 1:48 twist.

Rifle came with plastic sights, so I cut a dovetail and installed a tradition semi buckhorn sight and tapped in a german silver front sight. Why they chose to use plastic screw on sights was beyond me, but I did get good news that for 2017, they will come with STEEL sights this year.

I browned the barrel and lock, polished the lock internals, bedded tang, trigger plate and a couple sections in the barrel channel.

I wanted a really nice dark stock, so i used birchwood casey walnut and rusty walnut to get the color I wanted. Topped with Truoil applied very thinly. I didn't want a plastic shiny look, so it went on super thin and the stock actually feels like a hand rubbed linseed oil finish which is great for my liking.

Next step is to order a hickory ramrod to replace the plastic ramrod, but the factory rod will do fine for now. Just takes away from the looks a bit.





100% happy with the outcome! Jan 10th it should be going on its first hog hunt, so hopefully we'll get lucky and have some "trophy" pictures.

Brass was blacked out with Birchwood casey brass black.
