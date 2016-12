My muzzleloader buck 2016 whitetail I went with a buddy on the last day more or less just to go with him. Never expected to see anything but this guy trotted right up in my face. 17 yard shot. He sported 8 points and a 15 1/2" spread and 5" bases. 4.5 years old



CVA Optima Pro 50 cal

TC Shockwave

100 grain pellet charge



Deer ran almost 200 yards. So far I'm not impressed with shockwave bullets at all. Think I'm going to try Barnes.