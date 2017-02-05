Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Muzzleloader Hunting

Magnetospeed and a Remington Muzzle Loader
05-02-2017, 05:44 PM
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Las Vegas Nevada
Posts: 285
Magnetospeed and a Remington Muzzle Loader
Anyone try this before?
Curious as to how velocities are captured if not thru a Magnetospeed?
Thanks
05-02-2017, 06:35 PM
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: Near a lake with no fish
Posts: 702
Re: Magnetospeed and a Remington Muzzle Loader
Many shoot through just a chronograph...... BUT... you have to cover the unit face with something in case a sabot hits it. Sabots have completely destroyed uncovered chronographs. Many of them.
05-02-2017, 07:09 PM
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: clearfield county , Pa
Posts: 864
Re: Magnetospeed and a Remington Muzzle Loader
I shot a lot through the chrony before this happened . this is caused by a sabot .





the shield I made .

05-02-2017, 07:32 PM
Join Date: Jul 2004
Location: Texas
Posts: 7,157
Re: Magnetospeed and a Remington Muzzle Loader
So far, I have not found anything that could not be shot in a magneto speed. so It should work well
if you set it for lead bullets instead of jacketed bullets.

For muzzle loaders with sabots, you have to set the pickup a little farther away from the bore just like when testing shotguns. when testing with lead pistol bullets, I did not have any trouble with it reading set well below the bore.

When using a sky screen type chronograph, a blast shield something like jimbries has on his to protect the instrument.

I have even tested arrows using a steel blunt. I mounted the magneto speed on the stabilizer just below the arrow and it worked well. I used it on My Tac 15 cross bow, and verified the listed velocity.
It was within 2 ft/sec of advertised velocity.

It should not be difficult to check a muzzle loader if it is set up correctly.

J E CUSTOM
"PRESS ON"
05-02-2017, 07:32 PM
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Las Vegas Nevada
Posts: 285
Re: Magnetospeed and a Remington Muzzle Loader
Thx guys, ugly on the chrony. I own a Labradar, wonder how that would do?
05-02-2017, 07:35 PM
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Las Vegas Nevada
Posts: 285
Re: Magnetospeed and a Remington Muzzle Loader
Thx!
I have both a magnetospeed and Labradar, and have messages into both manufacturers.
I'll report back once I hear from them.
Thank you again!
