Re: Magnetospeed and a Remington Muzzle Loader So far, I have not found anything that could not be shot in a magneto speed. so It should work well

if you set it for lead bullets instead of jacketed bullets.



For muzzle loaders with sabots, you have to set the pickup a little farther away from the bore just like when testing shotguns. when testing with lead pistol bullets, I did not have any trouble with it reading set well below the bore.



When using a sky screen type chronograph, a blast shield something like jimbries has on his to protect the instrument.



I have even tested arrows using a steel blunt. I mounted the magneto speed on the stabilizer just below the arrow and it worked well. I used it on My Tac 15 cross bow, and verified the listed velocity.

It was within 2 ft/sec of advertised velocity.



It should not be difficult to check a muzzle loader if it is set up correctly.



