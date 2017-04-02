Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Muzzleloader Hunting
Knight Original Disc Rifle
Muzzleloader Hunting
Techniques For Muzzleloader Hunting
Knight Original Disc Rifle
#
1
02-04-2017, 08:37 AM
Shane Lindsey
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 293
Knight Original Disc Rifle
Greetings,
Anyone used Blackhorn with this?
I did some testing yesterday with it and some Barnes 285 Spitfires.
90 gr-nada
100 gr-nada
110 gr-still nada
Even mixed in some Harvester Crush Ribs to no avail.
Out of frustration I loaded up 80 gr- about an inch at 100 yards.
Still need to do some testing but curious about other experiences.
Shane
Anyone have issues shooting heavier bullets fast? Really would like to try and get some more velocity.
