Knight Original Disc Rifle Greetings,

Anyone used Blackhorn with this?

I did some testing yesterday with it and some Barnes 285 Spitfires.

90 gr-nada

100 gr-nada

110 gr-still nada



Even mixed in some Harvester Crush Ribs to no avail.



Out of frustration I loaded up 80 gr- about an inch at 100 yards.



Still need to do some testing but curious about other experiences.



Shane



Anyone have issues shooting heavier bullets fast? Really would like to try and get some more velocity.