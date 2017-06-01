Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Muzzleloader Hunting
Anyone glass bed a knight???
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Muzzleloader Hunting
Techniques For Muzzleloader Hunting
Anyone glass bed a knight???
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-06-2017, 01:52 AM
jmeier1981
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2007
Posts: 87
Anyone glass bed a knight???
Just curious if anyone has bedded a knight muzzleloader? Ive got a Mountaineer with the laminate thumbhole stock and wondered if it was possible to bed and if it would/could make much difference.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
How much velocity difference will 5" of barrel make
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:09 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC