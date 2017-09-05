Zeiss HD5 5X25X50 Rapid Z Varmint Reticle For anyone interested, I spoke with Jordan at Redhawk Rifles & he told me since Zeiss unveiled their new V6 Conquest scope at the 2017 shot show, they will be selling new HD5's at discontinued prices.



They are currently out of the 5x25x50 R-Z Varmint but expect some in shortly.



I have 3 of these and combined with the Zeiss on-line ballistic calculator, They are the best scopes I've ever used. No elevation or windage turret adjustments necessary out to 550 yards.



Next to these, IMO, is the Sightron SIII with the LR MOA-H reticle. It's a clear LR scope itself with hold over & windage to past 600 yards.



JD222