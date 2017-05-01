     close
New Varmint Build
  #1  
01-05-2017, 02:39 PM
New Varmint Build
Gents,

I'm wanting to build a new varmint gun mostly for prairie dogs, a yote or 2 and shooting steel. I've always wanted a .220 swift that that's what I'm thinking (I already have a 22-250 so drop it). I want something very flat and fast so I'm thinking 1-14" or 1-12" twist to shoot little bullets fast. I'm not planning on using turrets, just hold over. Most of the varmint shooting I do is 400 yds or closer. I'm a lefty so I'm looking for suggestions on an action (I want a SS remington 700 but can't find a left hand). Also any reason I would need a different chambering or a long aciton?

Thanks,
    #2  
    01-05-2017, 05:10 PM
    Re: New Varmint Build
    The BC is so bad on 22 cal that a 220 swift is of very little advantage once you get out there 200 + yards over a 22-250. I owned a 26 inch 22-250 for many years of varminting.

    I now use a 243 win 26 inch because of the added Horse Power. An 80 grain spbt varmint bullet starting at 3500 fps just tears up small critters
      #3  
    01-05-2017, 05:32 PM
    Re: New Varmint Build
    22br or 22 dasher 3700 52gn br or 3900 with the dasher with better accuracy and brass than a swift. If 4000 fps is needed shoot the 40 grn pills in the br
      #4  
    01-05-2017, 05:58 PM
    Re: New Varmint Build
    I think a 22x47 Lapua would fit the bill really well. That is taking the 6.5x47 Lapua and necking it down to 22 cal. I know reamers and dies are readily available....Would be almost the same as the 22 dasher.
