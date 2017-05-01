New Varmint Build Gents,



I'm wanting to build a new varmint gun mostly for prairie dogs, a yote or 2 and shooting steel. I've always wanted a .220 swift that that's what I'm thinking (I already have a 22-250 so drop it). I want something very flat and fast so I'm thinking 1-14" or 1-12" twist to shoot little bullets fast. I'm not planning on using turrets, just hold over. Most of the varmint shooting I do is 400 yds or closer. I'm a lefty so I'm looking for suggestions on an action (I want a SS remington 700 but can't find a left hand). Also any reason I would need a different chambering or a long aciton?



Thanks,