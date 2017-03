Little Carnage on the Prairie Took the Grand kids out this week. They each one got a day improving their accuracy with the 22lr. The youngest was having trouble with the open sights, so I let him have a shot with my ackley. Carnage on the Prairie.

Put a scope on the 22 the second day, and a bipod for the third. Should have done that in the beginning. We'll do it again this spring.

Suppressors for the kids. Can't beet it.





